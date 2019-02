Feb 14 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* 2018 ORDER INTAKE GREW BY 6.2% TO CHF 11 669 MILLION AND REVENUE ROSE BY 6.9% TO CHF 10 879 MILLION

* 2018 OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 6.9% TO CHF 1 269 MILLION AND EBIT MARGIN REACHED 11.7%, IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* 2018 NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 14.0% TO CHF 1 008 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: