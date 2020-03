BRIEF-Schindler Holding Sees Its 2020 Revenue Growth Guidance At Risk

March 27 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* SCHINDLER RESULTS ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19

* SCHINDLER SEES ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020 OF BETWEEN 0% AND 5% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES AT RISK

* 2020 REVENUE GROWTH IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE CONTAINED BETWEEN 0% AND -10% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES.

* 2020 RESTRUCTURING COSTS FOR YEAR ARE NOW EXPECTED TO REACH UP TO CHF 100 MILLION, DRIVEN BY ACCELERATION OF EFFICIENCY PROGRAMS IN SELECTED COUNTRIES AND BY FACTORY CLOSURE IN SPAIN

* GUIDANCE FOR 2020 NET PROFIT WILL BE PROVIDED WITH PUBLICATION OF HALF-YEAR RESULTS.

* NET PROFIT FOR YEAR SHOULD BE EXPECTED TO COME IN BELOW 2019, IN ORDER OF MAGNITUDE OF 20%.