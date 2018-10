Oct 23 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IN CHINA IS STABLE - CONF CALL

* SEES FX HEADWINDS GOING FORWARD AT LEAST A THE LEVEL OF Q3 - CONF CALL

* SEES RAW MATERIAL IMPACT IN 2019 LOWER THAN IN 2018 - CONF CALL

* NEGATIVE FX IMPACT MAY BE EXPECTED IN 2019 AS WELL - CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)