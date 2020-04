BRIEF-Schindler Q1 Net Profit Down At CHF 125 Million

April 22 (Reuters) - SCHINDLER HOLDING AG:

* FOR Q1 OF 2020, SCHINDLER REPORTS STABLE REVENUE IN LOCAL CURRENCIES (-0.2%)

* Q1 REVENUE OF CHF 2,447 MILLION DECLINED 5.2% AS NUMEROUS CURRENCIES DEPRECIATED

* Q1 AS IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAS EXPANDED GLOBALLY, ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 OF 2020 DECLINED 8.4% TO CHF 2Â720 MILLION (-3.2% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)

* ORDER INTAKE IN Q1 OF 2020 DECLINED 8.4% TO CHF 2Â720 MILLION (-3.2% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT WAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY SPECIAL EFFECTS AND DECREASED BY 39.4% TO CHF 166 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 274 MILLION)

* Q1 NET PROFIT TOTALED CHF 125 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 197 MILLION)

* CONSIDERING COVID-19 PANDEMIC IMPACTS, FOREIGN CURRENCY HEADWINDS, AND HIGHER RESTRUCTURING COSTS, NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR SHOULD BE EXPECTED TO COME IN BELOW 2019, IN THE ORDER OF MAGNITUDE OF 20%

* DEPENDING ON THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC SPREAD, 2020 REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE CONTAINED BETWEEN 0% AND –10% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE CONTAINED BETWEEN 0% AND –10% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)