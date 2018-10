BRIEF-Schindler Says In First 9 Months Of Fiscal 2018, Order Intake Rose By 7.1 Pct To CHF 8653 Million

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG:

* IN FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FISCAL 2018, ORDER INTAKE ROSE BY 7.1% TO CHF 8653 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 6.8% IN LOCAL CURRENCIES

* REVENUE GREW BY 7.9% TO CHF 7 939 MILLION IN FIRST 9 MONTHS

* IN FIRST 9 MONTHS, OPERATING PROFIT INCREASED BY 7.7% TO CHF 926 MILLION AND EBIT MARGIN WAS 11.7%, IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS YEAR

* IN FIRST 9 MONTHS NET PROFIT ROSE BY 15.1% TO CHF 746 MILLION AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES IMPROVED TO CHF 716 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: