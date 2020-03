March 31 (Reuters) - SCHINDLER HOLDING AG:

* TO PROVIDE VERTICAL MOBILITY FOR MELBOURNE METRO

* IT HAS BEEN SELECTED TO DELIVER 103 ESCALATORS AND 73 ELEVATORS TO METRO TUNNEL PROJECT IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA.

* PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)