July 10 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG:

* SCHLATTER EXPECTS LOWER NET SALES AND LOSS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - EFFECTS OF CORONA PANDEMIC HAVE LED TO A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET SALES AND ORDER INTAKE

* SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - DUE TO WEAKNESS OF DEMAND, GROUP WILL THEREFORE POST A SIGNIFICANT LOSS IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR

* SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES AG - MARKET ENVIRONMENT REMAINS UNCERTAIN AND VOLATILE