BRIEF-Schlatter Group Increased Its Net Sales In 2018 Financial Year By 10.2% To CHF 111.5 Mln

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG:

* SCHLATTER GROUP INCREASED ITS NET SALES IN 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR BY 10.2% TO CHF 111.5 MILLION (2017: CHF 101.1 MILLION)

* SCHLATTER GROUP REALISED A 20.7% HIGHER ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 114.2 MILLION TO PREVIOUS YEAR (2017: CHF 94.6 MILLION)

* SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES- SCHLATTER GROUP EXPECTS AN OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) FOR FY 2018 ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR OF AROUND CHF 3.8 MILLION (2017: CHF 2.5 MILLION)

* SCHLATTER GROUP ORDER BACKLOG AS AT 31.12.2018 STOOD AT CHF 45.2 MILLION VERSUS AT 31.12.2017 OF CHF 42.5 MILLION

* SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES- SCHLATTER GROUP EXPECTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 NET PROFIT OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 3.7 MILLION (2017: CHF 2.9 MILLION)