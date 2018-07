July 17 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG:

* SAYS IN FIRST HALF OF 2018, SCHLATTER GROUP INCREASES NET SALES BY 13.3% TO CHF 53.7 MILLION

* SAYS EXPECTED NET PROFIT FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018 WILL BE CHF 1.8 MILLION VERSUS CHF 1.3 MILLION IN H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: