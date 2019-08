BRIEF-Schlatter Industries AG Reports HY Net Sales Of CHF 54.7 Mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG:

* DURING HY REPORTED AN ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 43.1 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 59.4 MILLION)

* HY ORDER BACKLOG STOOD AT CHF 33.6 MILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 (31 DECEMBER 2018: CHF 45.2 MILLION)

* HY NET SALES OF CHF 54.7 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 53.7 MILLION)

* NET RESULT FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 WAS CHF 1.4 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 1.8 MILLION)

* HY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019 WAS UP ON PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 1.9 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 1.6 MILLION)

* SCHLATTER INDUSTRIES - FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR, BOARD EXPECTS WELDING SEGMENT INCREASING PROFITABILITY, WEAVING SEGMENT POSTING A LOSS.