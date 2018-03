BRIEF-Schlatter Industries Says FY 2017 Net Sales Rose 11.7 Pct

March 20 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries Ag:

* ‍IN 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR, CO INCREASED NET SALES BY 11.7% TO CHF 101.1 MILLION​

* RECORDED FY ORDER INTAKE OF CHF 94.6 MILLION VERSUS CHF 107.7 MILLION​ IN 2016

* ‍AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, ORDER BACKLOG STOOD AT CHF 42.5 MILLION (DECEMBER 31, 2016: CHF 49.0 MILLION)​

* ‍POSITIVE FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) OF CHF 2.5 MILLION VERSUS IN 2016 CHF 1.1 MILLION

* FY ‍CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT OF CHF 2.9 MILLION VERSUS CHF 0.5 MILLION IN 2016​

* ‍A MODERATE RISE OF ORDER INTAKE IS EXPECTED FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR.​

* ‍FOR FY 2018 , BOARD AND GROUP MANAGEMENT ARE TARGETING AN INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED PROFIT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​