Dec 18 (Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG:

* SCHLATTER EXPECTS LOWER NET SALES AND EARNINGS BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECTS A REVIVAL OF ACTIVITIES IN INDIVIDUAL MARKET SEGMENTS

* DUE TO WEAK DEMAND, ANTICIPATES FOR FY 2019 SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER NET REVENUES, SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER RESULT THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES IN MARKETS OF SCHLATTER GROUP HAVE LED TO A SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN ORDERS