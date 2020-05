BRIEF-Schloss Wachenheim Adjusts FY 2019/2020 Forecast

May 13 (Reuters) - Schloss Wachenheim AG:

* 9-MONTH SALES INCREASE BY 1.5% TO 265.7 MILLION EUROS

* 9-MONTH EBIT DOWN FROM EUR 20.2 MILLION TO EUR 15.3 MILLION

* FORECAST FOR FY 2019/20 GROUP PROFIT IS BETWEEN EUR 12.0 MILLION AND EUR 14.5 MILLION

* FORECAST FOR THE ENTIRE 2019/20 FINANCIAL YEAR ADJUSTED DUE TO THE CORONA CRISIS

* 9-MONTH GROUP PROFIT AT EUR 10.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2019/2020: EBIT BETWEEN EUR 17.5 MILLION AND EUR 20.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS FORECAST EUR 20.0 MILLION TO EUR 22.0 MILLION)

* SALES VOLUMES FOR 2019/20 TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL AND STABLE SALES REVENUES COMPARED TO 2018/19