Sept 21 (Reuters) - SCHLOSS WACHENHEIM AG:

* FY SALES UP 1% TO EUR 296.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 293.2 MILLION)​

* FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 15.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* FOR FY 2017/18 SEES SLIGHT INCREASE IN SALES VOLUMES, DISPROPORTIONATE INCREASE IN SALES AND A SLIGHTLY HIGHER OPERATING RESULT​