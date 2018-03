March 2 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Nv:

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS CFO SIMON AYAT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $8.5 MILLION VERSUS $6.5 MILLION IN 2016

* SCHLUMBERGER - CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD'S TOTAL COMPENSATION FOR 2017 WAS $20.8 MILLION VERSUS $18.6 MILLION IN 2016 - SEC FILING Source text : bit.ly/2FKx1e7 Further company coverage: