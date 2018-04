April 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV:

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS ASIA Q1 REVENUE WAS DRIVEN BY THAILAND, INDIA, CHINA

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY AND DEMAND ARE NOW IN BALANCE - CONF CALL

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PERCENT AND 5 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS