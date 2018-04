April 20 (Reuters) - Schlumberger NV:

* SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS - CONF CALL

* SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT - CONF CALL

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS LOOKING AT MONETIZING SOME ASSETS DURING THE TURN OF 2018 - CONF CALL

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS LOOKING AT MONETIZING SPM ASSETS DURING TURN OF 2018 - CONF CALL