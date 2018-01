BRIEF-Schlumberger says to fund 2018 activity growth without raising capex from 2017 levels

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Schlumberger Nv:

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS RETURN TO GROWTH IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET WILL REPRESENT “SIGNIFICANT BOOST TO OUR EARNINGS POWER” - CONF CALL

* SCHLUMBERGER SAYS PLANS 2018 ACTIVITY GROWTH WITHOUT INCREASING CAPEX FROM THE $2 BILLION LEVELS SEEN IN 2016, 2017 - CONF CALL

* SCHLUMBERGER TO DEPLOY ANOTHER 1 MILLION HORSEPOWER IN 2018, REACTIVATION COST EXPECTED TO BE AROUND $100 MILLION - CONF CALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)