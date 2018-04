April 6 (Reuters) - Schmitt Industries Inc:

* SCHMITT INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q3 SALES ROSE 1.2 PERCENT TO $3.239 MILLION