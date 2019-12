BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Announces Details Of Its Planned Capital Increase

Dec 10 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG:

* ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF ITS PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE BY WAY OF A RIGHTS OFFERING AND AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING

* GROSS PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE ARE ENVISAGED TO BE AT LEAST CHF 325 MILLION

* LISTING AND FIRST DAY OF TRADING OF NEW REGISTERED SHARES ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ARE EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JANUARY 9, 2020

* RIGHTS EXERCISE PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO RUN FROM DECEMBER 12, 2019 TO DECEMBER 18, 2019, 12:00 NOON Source text: bit.ly/2PwS0pY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)