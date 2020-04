April 15 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG:

* ACTING CFO MATTHIAS WELLHAUSEN HAD DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY IN COURSE OF 2020, AFTER SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING

* TO APPOINT DR. MARKUS BOENING AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) AND MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF 1 OCTOBER 2020 AT THE LATEST