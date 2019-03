March 13 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* JENS ALDER, ALEXEY MOSKOV AND ADRIAN WIDMER PROPOSED AS NEW MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* JENS ALDER IS ALSO NOMINATED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* EDWIN EICHLER, CURRENT CHAIRMAN, AND MARCO MUSETTI WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)