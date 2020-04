BRIEF-Schmolz + Bickenbach Completes Refinancing

April 1 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG:

* COMPLETES REFINANCING

* HAS NOW SIGNED NEW FINANCING AGREEMENTS WITH BANKS AND ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER BIGPOINT HOLDING AG, WHICH WILL RUN UNTIL MARCH 2025

* EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN WAS INCREASED BY EUR 90 MILLION FROM EUR 375 MILLION TO EUR 465 MILLION

* ALSO RECEIVED A SHAREHOLDER LOAN OF EUR 95 MILLION WITH SAME TERM FROM ITS MAJOR SHAREHOLDER BIGPOINT HOLDING AG

* REDEEMED VALIDLY TENDERED BONDS WITH A MATURITY UNTIL 2022

* NOMINAL VALUE OF REDEEMED BONDS AMOUNTS TO EUR 328.753 MILLION