Dec 9 (Reuters) - Schmolz+Bickenbach AG:

* FINMA APPROVES APPEAL AGAINST DECISION OF SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD

* SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS AT EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETING ON DECEMBER 2, 2019 CAN NOW BE IMPLEMENTED AS PLANNED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)