March 11 (Reuters) - Schmolz+Bickenbach AG:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 51.2 MILLION SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR (2018: EUR 236.7 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED ADJUSTED EBITDA COMPARED TO 2019 DESPITE A PERSISTENTLY CHALLENGING MARKET ENVIRONMENT

* FY SALES FELL BY 10.0% TO EUR 2,980.8 MILLION

* Q4 CONSOLIDATED LOSS OF EUR -75.9 MILLION (Q4 2018: EUR -93.1 MILLION)