March 13 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 236.7 MILLION 6.3% HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK 2019: ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 190 MILLION AND EUR 230 MILLION IS FORECASTED

* FY GROUP RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR -0.7 MILLION AFTER EUR 45.7 MILLION IN FULL YEAR 2017

* PLANS NOT TO PAY A DIVIDEND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018