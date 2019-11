BRIEF-Schmolz + Bickenbach Informs On Resolutions Of Board Of Directors

Nov 1 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* ANNOUNCES MARTIN HAEFNER’S WAIVER OF ONE OF CONDITIONS OF HIS PARTICIPATION IN CAPITAL INCREASE AND TREATMENT OF LIWET HOLDING’S REQUEST ABOUT ELECTIONS

* MARTIN HAEFNER, IN HIS COMMITMENT OF CHF 325 MILLION, WAIVED CONDITION OF HAVING 2 CANDIDATES ELECTED AS MEMBERS OF BOARD AT EGM

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS ALSO TOOK NOTE OF REQUEST SUBMITTED BY LIWET HOLDING AG ON OCTOBER 28, 2019 TO CONVENE EGM AND TO ADD ITEMS TO AGENDA

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INSTRUCTS COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TO ASSESS CANDIDATES PROPOSED BY LIWET HOLDING