Dec 2 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG:

* ANNOUNCES ISSUE PRICES FOR SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* TO CANCEL THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF CHF 0.15 PER SHARE BASED ON THE CURRENT MARKET PRICE OF THE SHARE.

* PROPOSAL TO THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HAS BEEN ADJUSTED ACCORDINGLY

* ONLY ISSUE PRICES OF CHF 0.30, CHF 0.25 AND CHF 0.20 PER SHARE WILL BE PROPOSED TO THE ESM TODAY