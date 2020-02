Feb 6 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG:

* CHANGE OF CONTROL OFFER FOR EUR 350 MILLION 5.625% SENIOR SECURED NOTES ISSUED ON APRIL 24, 2017 AND JUNE 25, 2018 WITH MATURITY IN 2022

* OFFER PERIOD TO HOLDERS OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES WILL END ON MARCH 13, 2020

* PURCHASE OF VALIDLY TENDERED SENIOR SECURED NOTES WILL BE SETTLED AGAINST PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE ON MARCH 31, 2020