Jan 3 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG:

* RECEIVES NOTICE FROM LIWET HOLDING AG TO WITHDRAW A REQUEST TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* CO'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDER LIWET HOLDING AG HAS WITHDRAWN A REQUEST TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO REPLACE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text: bit.ly/2SOZUyd Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)