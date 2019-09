Sept 11 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* COMPANY IS NOW FORECASTING ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 70 MILLION AND EUR 100 MILLION

* SUBSEQUENT TO DETERIORATED RESULTS AND OUTLOOK, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH IS REVIEWING VALUE-IN-USE OF ITS OPERATING ASSETS

* LOWERED ITS EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* DEMAND FOR STEEL WEAKENED FURTHER DURING Q3 DUE TO POLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES AND ESCALATING TRADE CONFLICTS

* Q3 ORDER BACKLOG CONTINUED TO DECLINE