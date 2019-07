July 16 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* LOWERS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019

* NOW FORECASTING ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 130 MILLION AND EUR 170 MILLION

* EXPECTS SALES VOLUMES TO FALL BY AROUND 16% AND REVENUE BY 11% IN Q2 OF 2019 COMPARED TO Q2 2018

* ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 40.5 MILLION WILL BE LOWER THAN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER (EUR 84.9 MILLION)

* EXPECTS DEMAND TO GRADUALLY RECOVER ONLY TOWARDS END OF YEAR 2019