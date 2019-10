BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Plans Capital Increase

Oct 23 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* PLANS CAPITAL INCREASE

* CAPITAL INCREASE TO BE APPROVED BY EGM SHOULD REACH A TOTAL AMOUNT OF AT LEAST CHF 189 MILLION AND NOT MORE THAN CHF 350 MILLION

* ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES IS AT LEAST CHF 0.15 AND NOT MORE THAN CHF 0.30 PER SHARE

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF CAPITAL INCREASE MUST BE AT LEAST AS HIGH AS TOTAL AMOUNT OF NOMINAL VALUE REDUCTION

* BIGPOINT HOLDING AG HAS COMMITTED TO SUBMIT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF UP TO CHF 325 MILLION AS DESCRIBED ABOVE

* AGREED WITH ITS SYNDICATE BANKS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND CONTRACTUALLY AGREED FINANCIAL COVENANTS FOR Q3 AND Q4