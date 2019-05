BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q1 Adj. EBITDA Of EUR 42.2 Mln

May 9 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 42.2 MILLION LOWER THAN IN Q1 2018 AT EUR 70.3 MILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR 2019: SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 190 MILLION AND EUR 230 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.7% TO EUR 884 MILLION FROM EUR 829 MILLION

* Q1 GROUP RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.7 MILLION AFTER EUR 59.0 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* MAIN FOCUS OF SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH IN 2019 WILL BE ON NEXT STEPS IN INDUSTRIAL INTEGRATION OF ASCOMETAL

* FURTHER FOCUS WILL BE ON MEASURES TO IMPROVE EARNINGS POSITION OF FINKL STEEL