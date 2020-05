May 6 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG:

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR -6.1 MILLION COMES IN CONSIDERABLY BELOW EUR 42.2 MILLION RECORDED IN SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: DUE TO COVID-19 NO RELIABLE ESTIMATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA POSSIBLE

* Q1 REVENUE DECLINED BY 20.3 % FROM EUR 884 MILLION TO EUR 705 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/2W8KCFQ Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)