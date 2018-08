Aug 8 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 84.9 MILLION 22.0% HIGHER THAN IN Q2 2017 WITH EUR 69.6 MILLION

* SALES VOLUME INCREASED BY 23.4% TO 580 KILOTONS IN Q2 2018, FROM 470

* OUTLOOK 2018: NOW EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 230 MILLION AND EUR 250 MILLION

* SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH - Q2 GROUP RESULT INCREASED TO EUR 37.1 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 10.0 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR