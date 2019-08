BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q2 Net Result Swings To Loss Of EUR 13.6 Million

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2019: SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH EXPECTS AN ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 130 MILLION AND EUR 170 MILLION.

* Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 40.5 MILLION LOWER THAN IN Q2 2018 AT EUR 84.9 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE DECREASED PROPORTIONALLY LESS SHARPLY TO EUR 807.6 MILLION (11.1%) FROM EUR 908.3 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER

* Q2 NET LOSS OF EUR 13.6 MILLION WAS RECORDED COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF EUR 37.1 MILLION IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)