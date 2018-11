Nov 8 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 41.8 MILLION WAS 10.0% HIGHER THAN IN Q3 2017 WITH EUR 38.0 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2018 CONFIRMED:

* Q3 REVENUE ROSE TO EUR 780.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)