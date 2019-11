BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Q3 Adjusted EBITDA At EUR -32.9 Mln

Nov 12 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* OUTLOOK 2019: SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA OF LESS THAN EUR 70 MILLION

* Q3 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR -32.9 MILLION (Q3 2018: EUR 41.8 MILLION)

* Q3 NET DEBT AT EUR 724 MILLION, SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN AT END OF Q2 2019 WITH EUR 709 MILLION

* INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EFFORTS FOR PERSONNEL RESTRUCTURING MEASURES

* Q3 REVENUE FELL TO EUR 670.1 MILLION, 14.1% LESS THAN IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER (EUR 780.0 MILLION)

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED LOSS OF EUR 419.9 MILLION

* A MORE ACCURATE FORECAST IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR