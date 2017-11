Nov 9 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG :

* ‍SALES VOLUME ROSE 3.6% TO 405 KILOTONS IN Q3 2017 FROM 391 KILOTONS IN Q3 2016​

* Q3 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA AT EUR 38.0 MILLION, UP 19.5%​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* Q3 ‍NET RESULT OF EUR -7.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR -13.9 MILLION IN Q3 2016​