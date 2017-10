Aug 11 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* Q2 REVENUE 699.8 MILLION EUR UP 13.1% ‍​

* RAISES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER A SOLID SECOND QUARTER‍​

* Q2 NET INCOME 10.0 MILLION EUR VERSUS 2.4 MILLION EUR ‍​YEAR AGO ‍​

* Q2 EBITDA 67.7 MILLION EUR VERSUS 49.6 MILLION EUR ‍​YEAR AGO ‍​

* NOW SEES 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 200 MILLION - EUR 220 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 160 MILLION TO EUR 200 MILLION)‍​