BRIEF-Schmolz + Bickenbach says chairman to stand as independent

April 16 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH SAYS STRENGTHENS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

* SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH SAYS CURRENT CHAIRMAN EDWIN EICHLER WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF THE BOARD, MR EICHLER AND RENOVA GROUP HAVING TERMINATED THEIR CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP

* SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH SAYS PROPOSED CHANGES WERE SUPPORTED BY ALL MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTED IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* A PROPOSAL WILL BE MADE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS TO REDUCE THE SIZE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM CURRENTLY SEVEN TO SIX MEMBERS AND TO RE-ELECT THE CURRENT BOARD MEMBERS MARTIN HAEFNER (VICE CHAIRMAN), MICHAEL BÜCHTER, MARCO MUSETTI AND DR OLIVER THUM. IT IS ALSO PROPOSED TO ELECT ISABEL CORINNA KNAUF AS NEW INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBER.