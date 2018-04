April 9 (Reuters) - Schmolz & Bickenbach AG:

* SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH NOT AFFECTED BY US SANCTIONS

* EXPECTS NOT TO BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY SANCTIONS IMPOSED BY US GOVERNMENT ON ITS SHAREHOLDER VIKTOR F. VEKSELBERG AND HIS RENOVA HOLDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)