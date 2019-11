BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Says Investor Requests Must Be Approved to Ensure Survival

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Schmolz+Bickenbach AG:

* SAYS HAS RECEIVED SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD NOTICE THAT REQUESTS OF MARTIN HAEFNER/BIGPOINT HOLDING AG AND LIWET HOLDING AG, RESPECTIVELY, REGARDING AN EXEMPTION FROM OBLIGATION TO MAKE AN OFFER IN CONNECTION WITH PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE REGARDING SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, HAVE BEEN REJECTED

* SAYS CONTESTS DECISION AND FILED AN APPEAL AGAINST IT TODAY WITH SWISS FINANCIAL MARKET SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY FINMA

* SAYS IS CONVINCED THAT REQUESTS OF MARTIN HAEFNER/BIGPOINT HOLDING AG AND LIWET HOLDING AG MUST BE APPROVED IN ORDER TO ENSURE CONTINUED EXISTENCE OF COMPANY

* SAYS WAS INFORMED ON FRIDAY EVENING OF DECISION OF SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD NOT TO GRANT ANY EXCEPTIONS TO OBLIGATION TO MAKE AN OFFER IN CONNECTION WITH PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE

* SAYS WITHOUT SUCH EXCEPTIONS, MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT PARTICIPATE IN CAPITAL INCREASE OR WILL NOT DO SO TO A SUFFICIENT EXTENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)