BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach Share Capital Proposed To Increase By At Least CHF 325 Mln

Nov 11 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ & BICKENBACH AG:

* SHARE CAPITAL IS NOW PROPOSED TO BE INCREASED BY AT LEAST CHF 325 MILLION, WITH A CONCURRENT REDUCTION IN NOMINAL VALUE

* ISSUE PRICE OF NEW SHARES WILL BE EITHER CHF 0.30, CHF 0.25, CHF 0.20, OR CHF 0.15 PER SHARE

* CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE VOTED ON AT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON DECEMBER 2, 2019

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL REMOVE FROM POSSIBLE ISSUE PRICES BELOW CHF 0.30 THOSE WHICH ARE MORE THAN CHF 0.05 BELOW THEN PREVAILING MARKET PRICE

* AFTER EGM, SHARES WILL BE OFFERED TO SHAREHOLDERS IN RIGHTS OFFERING