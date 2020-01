BRIEF-Schmolz+Bickenbach: BigPoint Buys Stake In Schmolz + Bickenbach

Jan 7 (Reuters) - SCHMOLZ+BICKENBACH AG:

* IS INFORMED ABOUT THE ACQUISITION OF STAKE IN SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH BY BIGPOINT HOLDING AG

* AT THE SAME TIME, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH BETEILIGUNGS GMBH WITHDREW ITS APPEAL TO THE SWISS FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT AGAINST THE GRANTING OF AN EXEMPTION IN FAVOR OF BIGPOINT HOLDING AG

* BIGPOINT HOLDING AG FULLY ACQUIRED THE 10.09% STAKE (PRE-CAPITAL INCREASE; 4.7% AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE) OF SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH BETEILIGUNGS GMBH IN SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG