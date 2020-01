Jan 9 (Reuters) - Schmolz+Bickenbach AG:

* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL IMPLEMENTATION OF SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE

* THAT ITS SHARE CAPITAL RECORDED IN COMMERCIAL REGISTER WAS INCREASED TO 2,028,333,333 SHARES WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.30 EACH

* NET PROCEEDS IN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 292 MILLION