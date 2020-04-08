BRIEF-Schneider Electric: drops guidance and suspends share buybacks

April 8 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric:

* Given the current context, Schneider Electric has suspended the buy-back of its shares aligned with the withdrawal of its 2020 guidance pursuant to its March 23rd, 2020 communication.

* Creation of a fund dedicated to Covid-19 support as part of the Schneider Electric Foundation.

* Jean-Pascal Tricoire – Chairman & CEO – will personally contribute 25% of his base salary for the duration of the current crisis to the Tomorrow Rising Fund. He is joined by the members of the Executive Committee of Schneider Electric who have committed to contribute 10% of their base salary to this fund for the duration of the current crisis

* Schneider Electric, a CAC40 company, does not intend to resort to the exceptional liquidity support schemes that are proposed by the French state to overcome this crisis.