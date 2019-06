BRIEF-Schneider Electric Reaffirming Medium-Term Ambition

June 26 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE:

* PREPARING FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN ORGANIC FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR THE LONGER TERM, BEYOND THE 2021 AMBITION

* REAFFIRMING MEDIUM-TERM AMBITION, WITH A PATH TO IMPROVE THE ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN BY C. +200 BASIS POINTS BY 2021

* PLAN FOR FUTURE INVESTMENTS AND ITS FINANCING DETAILED

* AVEVA INTEGRATION AND JOINT GO-TO-MARKET STRATEGY ON TRACK

* AMBITION FOR SOFTWARE AND SERVICES TO REPRESENT 20% OF GROUP REVENUES IN THE MEDIUMTERM

* REAFFIRMS ITS TARGET FOR 2019 AND ITS THROUGH-CYCLE OBJECTIVE OF +3% TO +6% ORGANIC GROWTH IN REVENUES, ON AVERAGE