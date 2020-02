BRIEF-Schneider Electric Sees 2020 Revenue Growth Of Between 1% And 3% Organically

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric SE:

* FY GROUP REVENUE EUR ‍​27.16 BILLION (COMPANY CONSENSUS: EUR 27.08 BILLION)

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​2.41 BILLION (COMPANY CONSENSUS: EUR 2.41 BILLION)

* FY ADJUSTED. EBITA EUR 4.24‍​ BILLION (COMPANY CONSENSUS EUR 4.20 BILLION)

* Q4 FX FLUCTUATIONS IMPACT WAS POSITIVE AT EUR 128 MILLION (COMPANY CONSENSUS: POSITIVE OF EUR 64 MILLION)

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.55 PER SHARE, UP 8.5% Y/Y

* SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SEES IN 2020 REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1% AND 3% ORGANICALLY

* SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC REITERATES MARGIN AMBITION FOR 2021

* SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SEES IN 2020 ADJUSTED. EBITA MARGIN OF BETWEEN 16.0% AND 16.3%, EXCLUDING FX AND IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS

* SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC IN 2020 ESTIMATES POSITIVE FX IMPACT ON REVENUES OF AROUND EUR 400 MILLION (CURRENT RATES)

* SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC RE-AFFIRMS ITS THROUGH-CYCLE OBJECTIVE OF +3% TO +6% AVERAGE ORGANIC GROWTH IN REVENUES

* CORONAVIRUS: SEES Q1 IMPACT OF AROUND EUR 300 MILLION MAINLY IN CHINA

* CORONAVIRUS: ASSUMES Q1 IMPACT WILL BE ALMOST ENTIRELY COMPENSATED IN 2020 LARGELY IN H2

* CORONAVIRUS: Q1 IMPACT DUE TO FACTORY CLOSURES IN JANUARY/FEBRUARY

* FOR REST OF ASIA PACIFIC, EXPECTS INDIA AND SOUTH EAST ASIAN COUNTRIES TO CONTINUE TO BE GROWTH MARKETS